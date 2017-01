LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Lynchburg.On January 24,

The robbery happened Tuesday night at about 11:08 p.m., at the Sunshine Market # 2 located at 2901 Campbell Avenue.

Police say a man went into the store, showed a long barrel firearm, then took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

No one was seriously injured. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact police at 434-455-6116.