Police make arrest in connection to Lynchburg robbery

UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg police have charged a 20-year-old Lynchburg man in connection to a robbery on Tuesday morning.

Police have charged Oscar Orlando Floyd Jr. with abduction, armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday without incident and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Late Tuesday night, a suspect robbed Sunshine Market at gunpoint in Lynchburg using what police believe to be a long-barrel firearm.

“This has not happened that often. What makes this particular one dangerous is the way he handled the weapon the way he pointed it at the victim,” said Lt. David Gearhart with the Lynchburg Police Department.

Although they haven’t said specifically what kind of weapon was used, Gearhart said this is one of the most dangerous robberies he has seen, because the suspect handled the firearm recklessly.

At one point, he dropped the weapon and at another point, he held it upside down.

“There are certain degrees of robbery. Some can be less dangerous than others. But this particular one is extremely dangerous,” explained Gearhart.

While holding the large firearm in one hand, the suspect reached for cash in the other, scrambling to get every dollar on the floor.

Local business manager Josh Stemann of King Pawn, who works just down the street from the Sunshine Market, feels on edge.

“Very surprised. I’ve heard they’ve been robbed over there before but never at gunpoint with a double barrel shotgun. It’s just crazy,” says Stemann.

Police are still confirming the type of weapon used, but given the potential danger, Gearhart said he’s thankful that no one was seriously injured.

