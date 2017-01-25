Mental health expert to analyze Franklin County woman accused of killing a toddler

ROCKY MOUNT (WSLS 10) – Hope Perdue, who is charged in the death of 3-year-old Callen Mullins, appeared in court on Wednesday for a motions hearing.

Lawyers agreed to have a mental health expert analyze the Franklin County woman accused of killing a toddler.

Lawyers from both sides also came to an agreement about evidence and testimony that could potentially be used during the trial.

Both defense attorney David Furrow and Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Dudley addressed Judge Clyde Perdue. The two sides stated they had come to an agreement to allow Hope Perdue’s cell phone to be tested for relevant information that may be used during the trial. In addition, they agreed a mental health expert will be allowed to testify.

However, there’s no word on who that expert will be or the cost associated with using him or her to testify during the trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin in August.

Authorities say Callen was in Perdue’s care when he was found unresponsive by emergency crews in 2015.

Search warrants show the toddler died from blunt force trauma.

