Man dies after fall at Campbell County business

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A 68-year-old Campbell County man died at Lynchburg Powder Coating on Wednesday morning.

Louis I. Pettigrew Jr., from Concord, was doing work on a light about 18 feet high when an electrical event happened and he fell off the platform that was attached to the forklift he was on, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene at 10:14 a.m.

Crews tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pettigrew was a self-employed electrical contractor who was hired by Lynchburg Powder Coating to work on the lighting at the business.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating.

The sheriff’s office says no one else was hurt.

 

