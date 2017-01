LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – “After much reflection,” said Michael Doucette, “I have decided to not seek re-election this coming November as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg.

Doucette emphasizes he is neither resigning nor retiring, but he will serve the balance his current term which expires on December 31.

He has served in the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for 33 years – the first 22 as an assistant and the last 11 as the elected prosecutor.