Crews battle apartment fire on Walnut Avenue in Roanoke, no one hurt

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 500 block of Walnut Avenue Southeast in Roanoke.

Crews say the fire happened on the first level of Walnut Knoll Apartments and no injuries have been reported.

One person was inside when the fire happened crews say, but the person was able to get out by the time rescue arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews reported heavy smoke damage. The Red Cross is on standby and officials say everything is under control.

