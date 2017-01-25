Crews battle apartment fire on Walnut Avenue in Roanoke, no one hurt

By Published: Updated:
walnut-fire

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 500 block of Walnut Avenue Southeast in Roanoke.

Crews say the fire happened on the first level of Walnut Knoll Apartments and no injuries have been reported.

One person was inside when the fire happened crews say, but the person was able to get out by the time rescue arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews reported heavy smoke damage. The Red Cross is on standby and officials say everything is under control.

Stay with WSLS 10 for updates.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s