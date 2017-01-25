Christiansburg Rescue Squad brands new ambulances blue and gold

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – The town of Christiansburg has made it easier for residents to identify its rescue squad ambulances during a call.

The rescue squad just added its second blue and gold ambulance to the fleet. The color scheme started as a pilot program in 2015 after the town designed its blue and gold seal.

Squad leaders said it is important for people in need to know that Christiansburg is coming to help them, and that it is also a way to differentiate themselves during mutual aid calls.

The new color scheme did not add any extra costs to the new ambulances.

