Charges pending after fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Charges are pending after a fatal accident that happened Tuesday morning on Route 460.

Police say 62-year-old John Peters, of Monroe, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

55-year-old Mark Williams, of Vinton, was driving on the eastbound right lane of Route 460 and was struck by a pick-up truck in the rear. Police say he tried to stop or slow down to allow traffic to pass in order for him to make a left turn.

Police say Peters was driving behind Williams and crashed before he started to turn.

Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction was called to assist with the investigation.