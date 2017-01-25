Bike share program coming to Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Those in Danville will soon have a new option when it comes to getting outside and enjoying the city.

A bike share program is scheduled to begin in either April or May.

It is the brainchild of Councilman Lee Vogler, who has been working to get the program started for about four years.

Initially, five kiosks with five bikes each will be placed along or near the Riverwalk Trail.

To rent a bike, you’ll need to swipe a credit card and later return the bike to any of the five kiosks.

The program will cost $45,000 a year, will be maintained by the city’s parks and rec department and will be funded by the rental fees and donations and sponsors.

“I think it’s just another amenity to add to the assets that we have; the Riverwalk, the river itself, the River District is growing,” councilman Vogler explained. “Another way to connect people, another way to encourage activity, getting outside and doing things.”

There will also be an app to tell you which kiosks have bikes and where the kiosks are located.

Vogler says the program will be flexible and more kiosks, more bikes and different sized bikes will be added as needed.

Interested sponsors or donors can contact councilman Vogler or the parks and rec department.