What’s News Today: January 24, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The man accused of killing Katherine and Sheila Lyon at a Maryland shopping mall returns to court today for a preliminary hearing. Earlier this month, the judge ruled on several motions filed by the defense, trying to keep some statements away from the jury. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 18th.

Martinsville City Council will discuss buying a house on Hairston Street. An eight inch city sewer line, running under the house, has collapsed which is causing wastewater to accumulate in the basement. The city says that the cheapest way to repair the pipe is buy the house and demolish it and then re-install the line. Council will discuss buying the property for a negotiated price of $33,000.

The Greenfield Preservation Advisory Commission will provide an update on its activities to the Board of Supervisors today. As part of its duties, the commission was asked to provide an update after five months of activity. The board created the commission to make recommendations for the restoration, presentation and interpretation of archeological and historic resources found at Greenfield.