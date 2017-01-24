Trace Adkins coming to Salem in May

By Published:
trace-adkins-salem

SALEM (WSLS 10) – County music superstar Trace Adkins will be performing at the Salem Civic Center on May 19.

The Friday night concert begins at 7:30.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. and cost $49.50, $39.50 or $30.50.

Adkins has sold more than 10 million albums. The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, and a spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Program and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

They can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or through Ticketmaster.com. The box office hours are Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

