Stepfather charged after accidental Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old man after they say his stepdaughter was accidentally shot last week.

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, January 20, the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call in reference to a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they say they found her sitting in a creek in a wooded area just off the paved road in the 200 block of Isolane Road in the Callaway area of the county.

She was then taken to be treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies determined that she was carrying a loaded handgun when the gun accidentally discharged, hitting her in the lower back.

The gun belonged to her stepfather, Timothy W. Hale.

Deputies charged him wish possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony and he was released on Tuesday on $5,000 bond.

The girl is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing.

 

 

