State Police investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460 on Tuesday morning.

At 11:52 a..m, just east of the town of Bedford, police say a dump truck was slowing or stopping in the right lane and was struck by a pick-up truck in the rear.

Police say the crash happened in the right lane of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

The road was blocked eastbound for several hours while the vehicles were removed and the crash was investigated. The road reopened at 2:21 p.m.

State Police are working to make notification to the next of kin at this time.

Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction was called to assist with the investigation.