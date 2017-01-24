Roanoke non-profit teaches young girls the ins and outs of technology

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A local non-profit is taking what many consider junk and making a difference one keyboard at a time.

Patch X refurbishes old computers and teaches young girls the ins and outs of technology.

After school on Tuesdays at Westside Elementary, Patch X volunteers spend time encouraging a group of young ladies to understand everything from the computer itself to online safety.

Tuesday kicked off the third year for the partnership.

“It’s just really introducing it to them and letting them know it’s OK for them to love computers and wanting to find out more about it,” said Sherri Ambrose, Westside Elementary School Debutant Coordinator.

“Females do not have a big impact in technology today compared to men, but they are making inroads and so we’re trying to encourage them to think about technology as a career to go on to college or to get involved in a technology firm they can be employed with,” explained John Burrows, Patch X volunteer.

At the end of past classes, Patch X has given the girls a free, refurbished computer to take home.

Ambrose says teaching the girls about computers and technology is a team effort. Total Health volunteers provide the girls snacks as they learn.