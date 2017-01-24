Oscar Nominations Are In: ‘La La Land,’ Diversity Dominates

(NBC News) – The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday morning and the breakout hit modern musical “La La Land” scored the most nominations — 14 — tying a long-held record for most nods for a single film, previously shared by eventual Best Picture winners “Titanic” and “All About Eve.”

Hollywood’s highest honor, the Oscars will be recognizing the best cinematic offerings of the past calendar year. See all of this year’s nominees at the end of this article.

“La La Land,” given its unique combination of original songs and technical bravado (including a now iconic opening dance sequence), as well as its sentimental homage to Hollywood, was long considered to be a front-runner heading into Tuesday’s nominations.

Hot on its heels, however, is the unconventional and universally acclaimed LGBT-themed coming-of-age film “Moonlight.” The critical darling took home the Best Drama at the Golden Globes earlier this month in an evening that was otherwise dominated by “La La Land.” It scored eight nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.

“Moonlight” is also just one of several awards season that successfully reversed the #OscarsSoWhite trend of the last two years — where no performers of color were recognized in the major acting races — and the film’s representation in several categories would represent a triumph for diversity and a signal that Hollywood has heeded calls for more inclusion.

Among this year’s nominees were seven non-white actors: Dev Patel, Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali, and Ruth Negga. In fact, this was the best showing for actors of color in a single year since 2004 and in the history of the Academy Awards.

And Meryl Streep, the perennial Oscar favorite and recent foe of President Trump, broke her own record for the most Academy Award nominations for a performer, earning her 20th nod for the true story inspired “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Meanwhile, the emotionally devastating “Manchester by the Sea,” the family drama “Lion,” the mind-teasing sci-fi epic “Arrival,” Broadway adaptation “Fences,” the neo-western heist film “Hell or High Water,” the war film “Hacksaw Ridge” and the inspirational NASA biopic “Hidden Figures,” all made it into the Best Picture race.

In the acting and directing categories, film buffs and industry watchers should recognize some familiar faces like Denzel Washington, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Jeff Bridges, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis and Nicole Kidman — but there was also be a significant number of first-time nominees, particularly in the directing category, where some younger, up-and-coming filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) and Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) could all earn their first nominations.

Controversial actor-director Mel Gibson appears to have been accepted back into the Hollywood fold, earning his first nomination since he won the Best Director award just over 20 years ago for “Braveheart.”

The awards will be handed out on February 26th at a ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, which means the nominations announcement is just the beginning of roughly a month of speculation and buzz. And even if you aren’t an awards season junkie, know that the prestige of an Oscar nomination can mean a lot for a film’s bottom line. Typically, nominated films see a big boost at the box office.

In the past decade alone, films often make as much as quarter of their profits post-nominations, according to research from Box Office Mojo. In 2014, 70 percent of the grosses for Oscar contenders came after nominations were announced.

And the nominees are:

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester By the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester By the Sea”

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Adapted Screenplay

“Lion,” by Luke Davis

“Arrival,” by Eric Heisserer

“Moonlight,” by Barry Jenkins

“Hidden Figures,” by Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder

“Fences,” by August Wilson

Original Screenplay “Manchester by the Sea,” by Kenneth Lonergan,

“Hell or High Water,” by Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” by Damien Chazelle

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

“The Lobster,” by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos Cinematography “Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Documentary Feature “Fire at Sea”

“I am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“OJ: Made in America”

“13th” Documentary Short “Extermis”

“4.1 miles”

“Joe’s Violins”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets” Foreign Language Film “Toni Erdmann,” Germany

“The Salesman,” Iran

“A Man Called Ove,” Sweden

“Tanna,” Australia

“Land of Mine,” Denmark Sound Editing “Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully” Sound Mixing “Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours” Original Song “City of Stars” (“La La Land”)

“How Far I’ll Go” (“Moana”)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (“La La Land”)

“The Empty Chair” (“Jim: The James Foley Story”)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (“Trolls”) Original Score “Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers” Visual Effects: “Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Makeup and Hairstyling “A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad” Costume Design Mary Zophres, “La La Land”

Madeline Fontaine, “Jackie”

Consolata Boyle, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Joanna Johnston, “Allied” Film Editing “Arrival”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight” Production Design “Arrival”

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers” Live-Action Short “Ennemis intérieurs,” Selim Azzazi

“La femme et le TGV,” Timo von Gunten

“Silent Nights,” Aske Bang, Kim Magnusson

“Sing,” Kristof Deák, Anna Udvardy “Timecode,” Juanjo Gimenez Animated Short Film “Blind Vashya”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigareets”

“Pearl”

“Piper” Animated Feature Film “Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”