Old Blacksburg High School future still uncertain

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – The future of the old Blacksburg High School site remains at a standstill, as Montgomery County declined another offer from the town of Blacksburg to buy the land.

Board of Supervisors chairman Chris Tuck said Tuesday that the county is committed to getting fair market value for the property and using the funds for future school construction. The county wants $3 million for the site.

Tuck said the Blacksburg Town Council originally offered to buy the land for $2 million, plus sharing the estimated $1.5 million to tear down the old building.

Tuck said the town increased its offer to $2.75 million, but without sharing demolition costs.

The board said it will once again reject this offer.

