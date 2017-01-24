Northside High School student charged after threat triggers lockdown

By Published: Updated:
northside high

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police have charged a Northside High School student after threats triggered a lockdown at the school on Tuesday morning.

The student, who is a juvenile, is charged with one felony count of threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property. T A threatening message was discovered on a social media account Tuesday morning. Police were notified and began an investigation into the threat. Students were asked to shelter-in-place while officers and police K-9s searched the inside of the school as well as the school grounds. No legitimate threat was discovered.

A threatening message was discovered on a social media account Tuesday morning, according to police. Police were notified and began an investigation into the threat. Students were asked to shelter-in-place while officers and police K9s searched the inside of the school as well as the school grounds. No legitimate threat was discovered.

Police were notified and began an investigation into the threat. Students were asked to shelter-in-place while officers and police K-9s searched the inside of the school as well as the school grounds. No legitimate threat was discovered.

No legitimate threat was discovered.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s