Northside High School student charged after threat triggers lockdown

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County police have charged a Northside High School student after threats triggered a lockdown at the school on Tuesday morning.

The student, who is a juvenile, is charged with one felony count of threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property. T A threatening message was discovered on a social media account Tuesday morning. Police were notified and began an investigation into the threat. Students were asked to shelter-in-place while officers and police K-9s searched the inside of the school as well as the school grounds. No legitimate threat was discovered.

