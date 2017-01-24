Martinsville duo hailed as heroes during city council meeting



MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Two people were being hailed as heroes Tuesday night by city leaders, after they helped save a man from his burning home.

Martinsville city council recognized Antionette Smith and Antonio Watkins during its meeting Tuesday night.

These two were driving by Larry Law’s house on Pine Hall Road when they realized it was on fire. They stopped and kicked on the door to see if anyone was inside. Law was sleeping, but woke up when he heard Smith and Watkins banging on the door. He credits them for saving his life.

“I know people that have burned up in fires that I cared about, and I was no where around to help them,” said Watkins. “I wasn’t about to let this happen.”

The firefighters who responded to Law’s home were also in attendance Tuesday. It took them about three hours to put out the fire.