Martinsville duo hailed as heroes during city council meeting

Bethany Teague By Published:
fire


MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Two people were being hailed as heroes Tuesday night by city leaders, after they helped save a man from his burning home.

Martinsville city council recognized Antionette Smith and Antonio Watkins during its meeting Tuesday night.

These two were driving by Larry Law’s house on Pine Hall Road when they realized it was on fire. They stopped and kicked on the door to see if anyone was inside. Law was sleeping, but woke up when he heard Smith and Watkins banging on the door. He credits them for saving his life.

“I know people that have burned up in fires that I cared about, and I was no where around to help them,” said Watkins. “I wasn’t about to let this happen.”

The firefighters who responded to Law’s home were also in attendance Tuesday. It took them about three hours to put out the fire.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s