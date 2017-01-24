Lloyd Welch Jr. to appear in court for preliminary hearing

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – The man accused of kidnapping and killing Katherine and Sheila Lyon in 1975 returns to court today for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors say Lloyd Welch profiled and abducted the sisters from a D.C. shopping center then buried them in Bedford County.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled that the Commonwealth is bound by a 2013 immunity agreement in Maryland that was signed a year before Bedford County got involved.

The agreement further says that Welch does not have immunity for any crimes.

The judge also denied defense motions that would keep the jury from hearing some statements welch made to investigators in 2015.

Welch’s jury trial is scheduled for April 18.