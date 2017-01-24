Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Junior will have “official role” with Trump Team

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – We’re learning more about the future of Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Junior on President Donald Trump’s team. Falwell was an avid supporter of Trump during the campaign and attended the Inauguration events over the weekend.

“It was a little bit surreal because we’ve become such good friends and it’s just hard to imagine a good friend of yours being the president but he’s just so warm and he’s so personable,” said Falwell.

As we reported in November, Falwell turned down the job of Education Secretary. Falwell says Trump wanted a four- to six-year commitment but Falwell says he couldn’t leave Liberty for more than two years. He says it’s because he has too much unfinished business at the university. Falwell sat with the nominated Education Secretary Betsy Devos over the weekend and he says they shared a lot of ideas. He isn’t ruling out a spot on the Trump Team.

“I’m definitely going to have some sort of official role but I just don’t know what it will be. I just can’t leave Liberty,” said Falwell.

Falwell has said he doesn’t want to move his family, especially his 16-year-old daughter.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report).