Judge rules Lloyd Welch Jr.’s statements admissible

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – In court on Tuesday, the judge ruled that the jury will be able to hear statements that Lloyd Welch Jr. told Bedford County investigators.

Welch is set to stand trial in Bedford County for the 1975 murders of Katherine and Sheila Lyon, two young sisters from Maryland.

Previously, it was deemed that the Commonwealth would be bound by a Maryland immunity agreement in the case; however, the judge ruled that Welch breached a provision of the immunity agreement by lying to investigators.

The judge also denied the defense’s motion to prohibit the death penalty in this case.