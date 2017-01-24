Johnson Eyes Record 8th NASCAR Title

Charlotte (WSLS-10 SPORTS) – Consistency has been the key …and remains the key…for reigning NASCAR Champ Jimmie Johnson. As he enters his 16th season…questions now surround making a historic run for an eighth title.

“Being consumed with the eight championship that’s just the natural it’s what I want to do what I want to be about. I feel I’ll have to spend more time to try to hold back the desire and for me the extreme focus I will have and the workload I will put on myself, ” says Jimmie Johnson.

The Hendricks Motorsports driver…has certainly made an imprint on the sport capturing more than 50 wins and 7 titles in just 11 years…creating his own lane so to speak…on the track.

“You know I watched 6 of his 7 and then to race against him for his seventh. You know he’s a guy I’ve looked up to for a long time,” explains Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott.

“I wish Chad and Jimmy would have split up a long time ago but honestly it’s amazing what they’ve been able to do. He’s been through all those different formats. All the different cars and rule changes,” says Matt Kenseth.

With the surprise retirement of Edwards, Johnson was asked if he had given it any thought to his career. He says he’ll go by his heart and when he feels he’s no longer giving 100 percent. .