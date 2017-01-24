Hokies 2017 football schedule brings Clemson to Blacksburg, but no Thursday night games

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Virginia Tech has released the schedule for the upcoming 2017 football season.

The Hokies kickoff the season on Saturday, September 2 against West Virginia, although the game will be played at FedEx Field. Tech has won seven of its past 10 meetings with the Mountaineers, including a 34-17 win in the most recent meeting in Morgantown, West Virginia in 2005.

The Hokies will open ACC play against the Tigers, as the two teams will square off in the regular season for the first time since 2011 when Clemson last visited Blacksburg. To close September, the Hokies will play defending national champions Clemson in a rematch of the 2016 ACC Championship game on September 30.

Virginia Tech will close out its regular season at the University of Virginia on Friday, November 24. Over the past 18 seasons, Virginia Tech has dominated the series, posting a 17-1 record against the Cavaliers over that span.

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

September

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field – Landover, Md.)

Sept. 9 Delaware

Sept. 16 at East Carolina

Sept. 23 Old Dominion

Sept. 30 Clemson*

October

Oct. 7 at Boston College*

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 North Carolina*

Oct. 28 Duke*

November

Nov. 4 at Miami*

Nov. 11 at Georgia Tech*

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh*

Nov. 24 at Virginia*

*ACC Games

