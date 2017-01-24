Frankie Rowland’s Kitchen:

Chef Charles Brown from Frankie Rowland’s is here to share a great recipe for a Sweet Chipotle Sauce, paired with a beef tenderloin!
Sweet Chipotle Sauce
1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
1 Tablespoon chopped shallot
3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1/2 Cup Worcestershire sauce
1/4 Soy Sauce
1/2 pound Brown Sugar
1 Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning (optional)
1.5 cups of oil
Combine all ingredients except for the oil in a food processor. Turn on high for a few minutes to ensure everything is blended. Slowly add the oil to emulsify the sauce.