ExpressJet flight makes rough landing at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – We are learning more information about an airplane’s rough landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport over the weekend.

A spokesperson for ExpressJet Airlines says on arrival, the wingtip of Flight 5399 from Atlanta to Roanoke made contact with the pavement. Officials say 50 passengers were on board. No word if anyone was hurt.

The spokesperson says it was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and did not require a National Transportation Safety Board report.

The cause is under investigation.

Here is a statement released by Bobbie Battista, Director, Corporate Communications and Media ExpressJet Airlines.

On arrival, the wingtip of ExpressJet flight 5399 from Atlanta to Roanoke, operating as Delta Connection, made contact with the pavement. The aircraft taxied to the gate without incident and customers deplaned normally at the gate. Maintenance technicians evaluated and subsequently repaired the aircraft. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.