ExpressJet flight makes rough landing at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Brie Jackson By Published:
Roanoke-Blacksburg-Regional-Airport

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – We are learning more information about an airplane’s rough landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport over the weekend.

A spokesperson for ExpressJet Airlines says on arrival, the wingtip of Flight 5399 from Atlanta to Roanoke made contact with the pavement. Officials say 50 passengers were on board. No word if anyone was hurt.

The spokesperson says it was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and did not require a National Transportation Safety Board report.

The cause is under investigation.

Here is a statement released by Bobbie Battista, Director, Corporate Communications and Media ExpressJet Airlines.

On arrival, the wingtip of ExpressJet flight 5399 from Atlanta to Roanoke, operating as Delta Connection, made contact with the pavement. The aircraft taxied to the gate without incident and customers deplaned normally at the gate. Maintenance technicians evaluated and subsequently repaired the aircraft. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s