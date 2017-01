LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Crews have responded to a structure fire in Lynchburg.

It happened along the 1000 block of Polk Street near the downtown area.

The call came around 5:30 a.m. And officials say the roads are blocked between 11th and 12th.

There is no word on injuries.

The 1100 Block of Polk St between 12th and 11th Street will be blocked to all traffic until further notice due to a structure fire. — Lynchburg DES (@LynchburgDES) January 24, 2017