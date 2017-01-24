Changes coming to Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Brambleton Avenue could soon get a new look, as the City of Roanoke is working to sell off a portion of Fishburn Park.

The one and a half acre portion of property, which includes the former Caretaker’s Cottage, is available for development and reuse opportunities.

The city is currently seeking proposals, which include a concept plan for the intended use and a business and financial plan.

Economic development director Wayne Bowers said, “It’s just putting a building that’s not being used back to a productive use. Something that will benefit the neighborhood, compliment the park and just see if there’s any interest.”

So far, the city hasn’t gotten many proposals on the property but is prepared for the right developer and project to come along.

