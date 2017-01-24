Bedford County man sentenced after leaving 2-year-old home alone

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – A judge gave a Bedford County man 40 days to serve in jail for felony child neglect.

If Nicholas Grooters violates his probation, he could be sent to prison for three years, after entering a no contest plea on Tuesday.

A Good Samaritan found Grooters’ 2-year-old child wandering Quarterwood Road last June.

Grooters left the child home alone while he was at work.

Social Services is currently caring for the child.

Prosecutors say Grooters completed parenting classes and cleaned up his home.

