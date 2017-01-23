What’s News Today: January 23, 2017

(WSLS 10) – A new urgent care facility opens today in Forest. The Centra Urgent Care on Forest Road will begin seeing patients this morning. It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A lane closure could affect your commute in downtown Lynchburg today. One lane will be closed in each direction in the 1200 block of Main Street. Crews will install concrete barriers in conjunction with the Community Market Parking Deck Project.

Samsung Electronics will announce today on its website the reason its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire. Samsung recalled and discontinued the phone after numerous reports of it overheating and catching on fire. Samsung initially replaced the batteries after finding a manufacturing error. The new batteries also overheated.

The city of Roanoke holds training today for volunteers interested in protecting the environment and giving back to the community. Tree Stewards will attend training for 26 hours, learning to care for trees on city-owned property. Volunteers have given nearly 7,000 hours of service, saving the city $155,000 since 2009.

