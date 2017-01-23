Teen accused of shooting at WDBJ7 vehicle is competent to stand trial

angela-hatcher-web By Published: Updated:
BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – A teen accused of shooting at a house and cars, including one driven by a WDBJ7 reporter, is competent to stand trial.

Deputies arrested Daniel Flint, 18, following a series of crimes in the Wheatland Road area of Bedford County in October. They say they found bullet holes in a home and tire, as well as a fire burning behind a house near a propane tank.

Following his arrest, Flint spent time in a mental health facility. His defense attorney hopes he can be held somewhere other than jail prior to trial.

Flint’s preliminary hearing is set for April 26.

