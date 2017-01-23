Roanoke man charged after two purse snatchings

By Published:
steven-branch-169

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Roanoke Police Department has made an arrest after two purse snatchings.

Steven Branch, 52, of Roanoke, was charged with a purse snatching which happened on January 20 at 7:40 p.m. outside the Eight Jefferson Street Apartments.

The victim told police that she was about to enter the apartment building when someone grabbed her purse and ran away.

As police investigated the snatching, they were led to the 1500 block of Gilmer Avenue NW, where they say they found evidence linking Branch to the crime.

Police also charged Branch with a purse snatching and assault, which happened outside the Hotel Roanoke on December 11.

He is now at the Roanoke City Jail.

Police say additional charges are pending against Branch at this time.

