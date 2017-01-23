Pinnacle buying BNC Bank

Published:
BNC

NASHVILLE, TN (WSLS 10) – The parent company of Pinnacle Bank will merge with BNC Bank in an all stock deal.

Shareholders of BNC will receive 0.5235 shares of Pinnacle.

The combined company will have nearly $20 billion in assets, $14 billion in loans and $15 billion in deposits.

Pinnacle currently operates banks in Tennessee.

BNC operates banks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

BNC was first introduced into the Roanoke market when it bought Valley Bank in July 2015.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

