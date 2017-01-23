New grant at PHCC helping provide training for in-demand jobs

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Donna Hairston is now a certified medical assistant working at Martinsville Women’s Health and pursuing her goal of becoming a nurse.

She said she may have had to give up that dream had Patrick Henry Community College not started offering the Economy Workforce Initiative grant.

“I had previously been in the RN program, but at the time as a single parent I was unable to complete the program because clinicals required me to do daytime,” Hairston explained.

Students earn a basic certification in about a semester in programs approved by the Virginia Community College System so that they can begin working in their chosen career fields while they work to further their education.

Patrick Henry currently has eight programs in the medical, manufacturing and IT fields.

Students pay a third of the cost for the certification and the grant covers the remainder.

“It meant everything and I am ultimately doing what I wanted to do,” said Hairston.

Rhonda Hodges, the college’s economic, workforce, and community development vice president, said the grant addresses a growing need both in Southside and around the state.

“Traditionally,” Hodges said, “there’s not been financial assistance for short-term workforce training. But, everything we see as a community college system shows us that’s where the bulk of the jobs are.”

So far, 24 people have taken advantage of the grant at PHCC which Hodges says is helping fill hundreds of jobs available in the immediate area.

“We talk directly to employers. We know what they need. So, that’s what we’re offering,” Hodges emphasized.

The grant was created by state legislation and will continue to be funded as long as the state has the money.

For more information about the grant, contact the college at 276-656-0260.

