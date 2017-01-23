New art being installed on Danville’s Art Walk trail

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Work is underway to install new art on Danville’s Art Trail.

The first of eight new sculptures is now in place along the Riverwalk Trail.

The eight sculptures will replace the five which have been in place for the past 18 months, which have now been collected by the artists.

There will now be a total of 10 art sculptures throughout the city, as two of the original seven remain.

One the city purchased, and the other, the artist has agreed to loan the city for another 18 months.

Each of the new sculptures will be on display for 18 months and then they will be collected by the artists and new art will be brought in.

The city’s parks and rec department, which maintains the Art Trail, said the city has opportunities for people to experience performing art, but does is lacking in public art.

“We lack public art, which is something anyone can experience. So, it’s really important. It provides cultural experience to this area so we would like to keep it going as long as possible,” explained Emily Ragsdale, the department’s facilities and services planner.

All of the new sculptures are expected to be installed by January 27.

