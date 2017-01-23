Nearly 2,000 without power in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Appalachian Power reports nearly 2,000 customers are without power this morning.
The company says the outage started at about 3:13 a.m.
Power is expected to be restored at about 8:30 a.m.
