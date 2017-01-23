LPD officer enters plea in shoplifting case

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – A Lynchburg Police Department officer entered an Alford plea in a shoplifting case in Bedford County on Monday.

The plea means Travis Dooley does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the Commonwealth has enough evidence to convict him.

Despite the Commonwealth’s objection, a substitute judge took the matter under advisement for six months. That means the petit larceny charge against Dooley could be dropped if he’s not charged with another crime, stays off the Forest Kroger property and pays restitution.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John Wheelock said Dooley tried to purchase three prescriptions, a gift card and a large bag of dog food at the store’s pharmacy counter on December 19. Wheelock says when the store’s payment system denied two of Dooley’s checks, the cashier offered to put the dog food back for him, but Dooley said he’d do it himself.

Store video shows Dooley carrying the dog food out of the store. Wheelock says Dooley only offered to return and pay for the dog food after being contacted by a deputy on December 21.

Dooley is on administrative leave from the Lynchburg Police Department.