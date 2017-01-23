God’s Pit Crew assisting in Mississippi tornado relief efforts

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – God’s Pit Crew has a small team down in Mississippi helping recovery efforts after storms ripped through the state.

Mike Newcomb, one of the organization’s board members who lives in Louisiana, has a small disaster response trailer and a team of volunteers working on cleaning some debris. The first tractor-trailer load of supplies arrived Monday morning and was distributed in Petal, Miss.

Two more tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies left the organization’s Danville warehouse on Monday morning and are expected to arrive in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Tuesday for delivery and distribution.

Click here if you would like to donate to God’s Pit Crew.