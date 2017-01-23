God’s Pit Crew assisting in Mississippi tornado relief efforts

By Published:
gods-pit-crew-miss-4-169

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – God’s Pit Crew has a small team down in Mississippi helping recovery efforts after storms ripped through the state.

Mike Newcomb, one of the organization’s board members who lives in Louisiana, has a small disaster response trailer and a team of volunteers working on cleaning some debris. The first tractor-trailer load of supplies arrived Monday morning and was distributed in Petal, Miss.

Two more tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies left the organization’s Danville warehouse on Monday morning and are expected to arrive in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Tuesday for delivery and distribution.

Click here if you would like to donate to God’s Pit Crew.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s