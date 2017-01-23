Flood warnings issued Roanoke and other area locations

By Published:

Area flooding – January 23, 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A flood warning has been issued for different parts of the area after periods of heavy rainfall on Monday.

Roanoke County and the cities of Salem and Roanoke are all under a flood warning until 5 p.m. Monday.

Although the National Weather Service says that the heavy rain has ended for the area, runoff from the rainfall continues to collect in creeks and streams, causing them to rise.

The NWS specifically lists the Roanoke River and Catawba Creek as waterways that could push out of their banks.

Areas expected to see flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Catawba and Bent Mountain.

 

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s