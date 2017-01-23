Flood warnings issued Roanoke and other area locations

Area flooding – January 23, 2017
Area flooding – January 23, 2017 x
ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A flood warning has been issued for different parts of the area after periods of heavy rainfall on Monday.
Roanoke County and the cities of Salem and Roanoke are all under a flood warning until 5 p.m. Monday.
Although the National Weather Service says that the heavy rain has ended for the area, runoff from the rainfall continues to collect in creeks and streams, causing them to rise.
The NWS specifically lists the Roanoke River and Catawba Creek as waterways that could push out of their banks.
Areas expected to see flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Catawba and Bent Mountain.