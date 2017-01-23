Firefighters installing smoke detectors following deadly fires

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – As Bedford County’s fire marshal investigated two deadly fires in less than a week’s time, he found no evidence of working smoke detectors in either home.

Now fire companies across the county want to make sure every home has them and that they’re working.

Just hours after that second fire in Montvale Saturday, the Forest Volunteer Fire Department changed its sign to alert those driving by to the fires and urging them to check their smoke detectors.

In Bedford, firefighters spent Monday installing smoke detectors in homes. The fire chief said they’ve received several calls asking for smoke detectors in the last week.

“A lot of people have really thought about the need for smoke detectors with a couple of fatalities we’ve had here in the county over the last week,” said Chief Brad Creasy.

Danielle Keene made one of those calls. Firefighters installed three smoke detectors in her home. She says after the fire on Grove Street killed a 4-year-old girl, she couldn’t put it off. She has four children.

“I kind of ride by there every day taking my oldest son to middle school,” said Keene. “So every day it has been a reminder to get it done.”

Creasy said previous demand for smoke detectors was so great they ran out about six months ago. The county is now working with the Red Cross to provide up to three smoke detectors per home. His department recently secured two grants to buy more.

If you buy detectors on your own, the fire department will install them for you.