Charlottesville man in custody after Botetourt County teen found

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Botetourt deputies have arrested a man after a missing teen was found safe.

Deputies say they developed a lead on a possible location of the girl on Sunday. This led them to contact the Albemarle County Police Department who helped to identify a suspect who was believed to be connected to her disappearance.

At about 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, the girl was found safe a home in Albemarle County.

Garret Fitzgerald Coffman, of Charlottesville, was arrested on a Botetourt County warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is currently being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.