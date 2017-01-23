Changes you need to know as tax season gets underway

tax day

ROANOKE (WSLS10)–Tax season is officially underway as today marks the first day you can file your returns to the IRS. This new year is also bringing some tax changes including the deadline to file and when you may get your refund.

This year, more than 153 million Americans will be filing individual tax returns. Here’s what you need to know before you file your paperwork:

Delayed Refunds

A new law is expected to delay refunds for low to moderate income taxpayers who file early. The IRS is now required to withhold refunds on tax returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until mid-February. The change will give the IRS more time to check the numbers, detecting and preventing tax fraud. Affected refunds will be released on February 15, but could take until a week or more longer to hit bank accounts.

The IRS says it still anticipates to issue about 90% of refunds in less than 21 days.

New Deadline Date

Taxes are typically due on April 15, but this year that falls on a Saturday. That would push back the deadline to Monday– which is Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C. That pushes the deadline to file returns and pay any amount due to Tuesday, April 18.

