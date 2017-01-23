Bassett teen dies after crash in Henry County

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Henry County.

The crash occurred on Saturday, at 6:45 p.m. on Route 57, about one mile east of Daniels Creek Road.

Police say 17-year-old Bradley Phillip Gilley, of Bassett, was driving east on Route 57 when he lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway. He then hit two parked cars.

Gilley was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.