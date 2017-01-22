UVA president Teresa Sullivan announces her departure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSLS 10) – University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan announced Friday that next summer will be her last as president of the UVA.

Sullivan said Friday in a statement that the university “is strong and positioned for even greater strength in our educational offerings, research programs, and health system.” She says that means that the school is “well-positioned for a transition” to a new leader. Sullivan will step down in July 2018, when her contract expires.

Because my current contract ends in summer 2018, I have asked the Board of Visitors to prepare for a presidential search. The most effective search will include the viewpoints of UVA’s many stakeholders: the Board itself; faculty, students, and staff; deans and vice presidents; alumni, parents, and philanthropists, including supporters of UVA athletics; members of the local community; and elected leaders in Richmond and in Washington. The search committee should solicit the views of our affiliated foundations, which mobilize so many dedicated volunteers for the University. Such consultation is best done without an undue sense of urgency.

In the statement, Sullivan reflects on the accomplishments during her tenure.

“We are addressing generational turnover by hiring talented faculty from diverse backgrounds to work with an energetic, committed leadership team. Other Cornerstone Plan projects include the Total Advising program, a much-enhanced UVA Career Center, the Meriwether Lewis Institute for Citizen Leadership, growth in research and related infrastructure, new commitments to affordability and access, improved operational efficiency, and expanded global programs, including the new UVA China Office in Shanghai,” Sullivan wrote.

This is not a farewell note. We have unfinished business to do in the months ahead, and with your continued effort and sustained energy we will do that work together. I will be working at full speed for UVA until the very last day of my time in office. Part of that work will be to plan a successful leadership transition. Another part of the work – of my work – will be to express my deep gratitude to the members of this community who have made my service as UVA’s president both highly productive and immensely enjoyable. There will be time in the coming semesters for Doug and me to thank you and to celebrate your many contributions to UVA. In the meantime, let’s continue to work hard.

Sullivan is 67 years old.