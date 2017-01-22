Lynchburg police investigating armed robbery at Neighborhood Market

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – On Sunday at approximately 7:33 p.m. officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Neighborhood Market located at 1531 Park Avenue for an armed robbery. Police say the clerk told officers that an unknown male entered the store and brandished a dark handgun and demanded money.

Officers say the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as approximately 5’6″ – 5’10”, medium build, wearing dark clothing and dark heavy jacket with a hood. The suspect was also wearing some type of mask covering the face and gloves. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. T.C. Barley at 434-455-6162 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

