Local volunteers send needed supplies to tornado victims in Mississippi

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – A local service organization and non-profit is headed to Mississippi to help a community struck with tragedy. Four people are dead, more than 50 are hurt after a tornado ripped through parts of Mississippi Saturday morning.

The storm took down homes, power lines and trees.

God’s pit crew is loading tractor trailers of relief supplies to the area full of blessing buckets filled with necessary supplies, toiletries and water. Those items are made possible from generous donations from the community.

The blessing buckets will be loaded up and driven Sunday morning to Petal, Mississippi.

A small disaster response unit is also heading to Hattiesburg.

If you would like to donate, visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.