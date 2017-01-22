Local volunteers send needed supplies to tornado victims in Mississippi

Rachel Lucas By Published:
gods-pit-crew

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – A local service organization and non-profit  is headed to Mississippi to help a community struck with tragedy. Four people are dead, more than 50 are hurt after a tornado ripped through parts of Mississippi Saturday morning.

The storm took down homes, power lines and trees.

God’s pit crew is loading tractor trailers of relief supplies to the area full of blessing buckets filled with necessary supplies, toiletries and water. Those items are made possible from generous donations from the community.

The blessing buckets will be loaded up and driven Sunday morning to Petal, Mississippi.

A small disaster response unit is also heading to Hattiesburg.

If you would like to donate, visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s