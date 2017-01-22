Christiansburg murder suspect refuses attorney

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Cyron Stokes of Christiansburg waived his right to an attorney Monday, and currently plans to represent himself throughout the first degree murder proceedings.

According to court documents, police said Stokes killed Anderson Audiology employee Amy Shrader with what appeared to be a steak knife in the bathroom of the business. He then punched a client as he fled the scene.

Stokes was a client at the clinic, and required a sign language interpreter in court.

He told the judge Monday that he did not want an attorney because they do not work. He also asked if he was eligible for the death penalty. The judge said he is only eligible for life in prison if convicted.

Stokes also told the judge he did not want an attorney because he was tired of America, and he did not want to see another human being.

Police are not saying if Stokes and Shrader knew one another, or what a possible motive for the attack might have been.

