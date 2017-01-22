Bedrock Community Church supporting victims of house fire

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Bedford man and two of his children are expected to make a full recovery after suffering injuries in a fire that destroyed their home on Grove Sreet. That’s according to the pastor at Bedrock Community Church where the family attended.

The pastor was with the Brooks family at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and held a special service in their honor Sunday morning. The pastor at Bedrock says there has been an outpouring of support for Tahlia and Michael brooks, and their five children, two of whom are still hospitalized. As we reported earlier, one four-year-old child was killed in that house fire.

The pastor at Bedrock declined to have that service filmed Sunday morning, and wanted to speak anonymously, but says he has been encouraged by the outpouring of support. The church has a section of its website dedicated as a resource for people who want to contribute. Even though the pastor says Michael and two of the children who are still hospitalized are expected to fully recover from their injuries, the timetable for their release is not yet available.

Those two children are being treated at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, while Michael Brooks was flown to Wake Forest Medical Center. Bedrock Church says it is also working with Suntrust Bank to collect donations for the family.

If you are interested in donating to help the Brooks family with their medical bills, you can do so by simply walking into any Suntrust Bank between Roanoke and Lynchburg, and mentioning that you would like to donate to the Brooks family.

If you would like to mail in a donation, you can address it to the Suntrust Bank located in the Town of Bedford at 115 West Main Street.