Botetourt County authorities looking for missing teen

Brie Jackson By Published: Updated:
botetourt-teen

Botetourt County (WSLS 10 ) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a missing juvenile. Police say the girl went missing Friday night. Authorities said Melanie Pritts,15, is a white female with brown and red hair, blue eyes, possibly wearing glasses.

Pritts is 5′ 5″ 115 lbs. She also may have a long haired black and white cat with her. The last contact with friends she advised she was headed south. Please contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631if you have any information.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s