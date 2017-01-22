Botetourt County authorities looking for missing teen

Botetourt County (WSLS 10 ) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a missing juvenile. Police say the girl went missing Friday night. Authorities said Melanie Pritts,15, is a white female with brown and red hair, blue eyes, possibly wearing glasses.

Pritts is 5′ 5″ 115 lbs. She also may have a long haired black and white cat with her. The last contact with friends she advised she was headed south. Please contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631if you have any information.