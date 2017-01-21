Virginia Tech police charge 20 year old man with sexual battery

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – A man faces sexual battery charges said Virginia Tech police. Officers say, on Friday, Jan. 20, the Virginia Tech Police Department received a report from a student of a sexual battery that reportedly occurred sometime during the fall semester on the university’s Blacksburg, Virginia campus.

According to police, based upon the information provided by the student, Virginia Tech police officers were able to identify a suspect and obtain warrants. Police arrested William T. Gillespie of Chesapeake, Virginia, at his residence hall without incident.

Gillespie is charged with one count in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-67.4: Sexual battery, a class one misdemeanor. Gillespie appeared before the magistrate and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

“I am very proud of the immediacy of the actions on the part of the officers who investigated this matter,” said Virginia Tech Police Chief Kevin Foust. “This is a fine example of the seriousness by which Virginia Tech identifies and responds to reports of sexual battery, sexual, and other related criminal matters. Virginia Tech never has and never will tolerate such criminal behavior. Much more than that, I am also very proud of the student who came forth to make the report. Sexual battery is a crime and should not be tolerated. The decision to come forth and report to the authorities is never easy. This student did a brave thing.”

Anyone who might have any information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343.