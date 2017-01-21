Virginia Beach may have a plan to keep light rail money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – After voters rejected a light rail, Virginia Beach was told to find a way to use the nearly 11-mile corridor for high-capacity transit or pay back $20 million the state pitched in.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the city may have found a way to keep the money.

Mayor Will Sessoms says if the city council agrees to use the land for high-capacity transit in the future, Virginia Beach won’t have to pay back $20 million to the state or another $5 million to the federal government. No deadline would be attached to the deal.

Sessoms, Delegate Ron Villanueva, Sen. Frank Wagner and state Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne negotiated the potential deal. Sessoms says he plans to ask the council to vote on the deal on Feb. 7.

